MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Matthew James Smith was convicted of several charges, including a 2020 rape of an 81-year-old woman, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

The incident happened around 2 a.m. in the 3000 block of Flint Drive. Investigators said Smith went into the victim’s bedroom and raped her. Two of her ribs were also broken during the incident, a press release states.

Police later found out that the victim previously hired Smith for yardwork and other chores.

Smith, 39, also stole the victim’s vehicle and two of her televisions. The televisions and vehicle were found less than a mile away from Smith’s home.

Investigators found a jacket with Smith’s wallet and state identification inside the victim’s home.

The victim’s husband later told investigators he saw Smith grab their car keys before running out of the house to the garage and driving away.

Smith was arrested the same day.

He was convicted of robbery, theft, aggravated rape and aggravated burglary.

Smith is scheduled to be sentenced in September.