MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 14-year-old was taken into custody after he allegedly tried to steal a man’s car from Zaxby’s in Horn Lake.

According to the Horn Lake Police Department, Thursday night, the victim was inside Zaxby’s on Goodman Road when someone hopped in his 2014 Toyota Corolla and drove off. After seeing it leave, the victim ran out of the restaurant.

Officials said he attempted to stop the vehicle first by opening the door. He then decided to jump on top of it.

The suspect, who has not been named, continued to drive. He went over a median, causing the victim to fall off the vehicle. He had minor injuries but was not taken to the hospital.

HLPD said the teenager was taken into custody. The car’s passenger tire was blown out and had front bumper damage.