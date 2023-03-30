MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man went to Double Tree Elementary School and gave kids candy, making them sick, and tried to take one of them, Memphis Police say.

According to police reports, officers responded to a suspicious person at Double Tree Elementary School in southwest Memphis Wednesday. Students told an adult that a male was outside the school in a white van passing out candy.

One of the students reportedly ate the candy and ran back toward the school to throw up. Multiple witnesses told MPD that they saw a child being pulled through the passenger side window of the vehicle.

The child was taken to LeBonhuer Hospital in non-critical condition.

Five students at the school released statements describing the suspect as a white male with tattoos on his arm and neck.

On Wednesday, Cathryn Stout, chief of communications with MSCS, spoke at the scene, saying:

“Every child inside Double Tree Elementary and all our staff are safe. Our kids are actually in class. We are working with Memphis Police Department on an ongoing investigation so unfortunately there’s not much information that we can share at this moment, but I did want to let parents know that every child in the building and all the staff in the building are safe at this time.”

When asked whether every child was accounted for, Stout reiterated that every child in the building was safe.

MSCS released a second statement regarding the incident:

“Wednesday morning, school officials received a report about a suspicious person near campus who allegedly passed out candy to a small group of students. There was also a report of an alleged abduction. We could not confirm these reports after reviewing our security cameras, yet still handled them with the seriousness that they deserved. We immediately collected all candy from the group of students who were in the area at the time, contacted the police and the parents of those students, and sent the candy to a lab for testing.”