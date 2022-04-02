MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been convicted in shooting a driver who was giving an acquaintance a ride home, according to the D.A. Office.

Kordedris Overton and another friend were giving Dontavius Whitfield a ride home in February 2019. After Overton stopped near the 4300 block of Graceland, officers said Whitfield got out of the car, pulled a gun and demanded their valuables.

The friend gave Whitfield his cell phone and Overton began driving away. Officers said Courdarrius Perkins, 22, then approached the car with a gun and shot Overton in the head, shoulders and legs.

Overton was taken to the hospital but died from his injuries.

Perkins was Whitfield’s partner in planning the crime, according to the press release.

He was convicted of murder in the perpetrations of a felony and aggravated robbery. While the murder charge carries a life sentence, Perkins will be sentenced on a later date for the robbery charge.

Whitfield is scheduled to go to trial this April.