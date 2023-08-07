MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Joel Bowman, the suspect accused of shooting outside of a Memphis Jewish school, has been given a $750,000 bond.

According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, Bowman is being charged with carrying a weapon on school property, reckless endangerment, criminal attempt-second degree murder, possession of a firearm/dangerous felony, and assault on a first responder.

Police said Bowman fired several shots while attempting to enter the Margolin Hebrew Academy on White Station Road last week. He nearly struck a contractor on the scene after they had an interaction.

Officers caught up with Bowman in Berclair shortly after the shooting. He exited his vehicle with a gun in his hand and aimed it at an officer. The same officer then critically shot him.

Bowman is reportedly still at Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

His next court date is scheduled for August 10 at 9:00 a.m.