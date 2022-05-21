MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is in jail after police say he pretended to be someone else during a traffic stop in January

Police say Kaleb Cogbill gave a fake social security number during a traffic stop when he said he didn’t have his driver’s license.

According to the court documents, the real owner of the social security number called police to file a report after he got a ticket in the mail for speeding on I-40.

When police reviewed the body cam video, they determined that the victim was telling the truth.

Investigators ran the tag on the car and were able to locate Cogbill.

Police say Cogbill used the man’s social security number two other times when being booked into jail.

Cogbill is being charged with identity theft and criminal impersonation.