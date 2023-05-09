MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is facing charges after allegedly kidnapping someone and robbing them for owing him money.

On April 23, a woman was riding with her boyfriend and five-year-old son in the 5800 block of Edgewater Cove when two cars boxed them in. According to reports, she got out of the car with a gun because she was scared. The people exited the car and told the woman and her child to leave.

As the woman ran away with her son, she heard a gunshot, police say.

According to Memphis Police, the boyfriend was pulled out of the car and robbed of $1,600. He was forced into the front seat of a vehicle. When the driver, later identified as Radale Faniel, got in, he hit the victim with a gun.

The victim had a large wound on his head and cracked teeth.

MPD says the victim jumped out of the car while it was driving down the interstate. He ran and returned to the original crime scene.

The victim’s sister told police that Faniel had been calling her since April 22, saying her brother owed him money. After her brother was taken, Faniel told her he would give him back if they paid him $25,000.

The victim denied stealing any money from the suspect.

Radale Faniel was taken into custody and charged with four counts of Especially Aggravated Kidnapping, three counts of Aggravated Assault and being a Convicted Felon in Possession of a Handgun.

He is set to appear in court Tuesday.

Records did not indicate whether or not anyone else was taken into custody for this crime.