MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say a man kidnapped at a busy Orange Mound intersection was able to fight back and shoot his abductor.

The victim said he was also shot in the hand during a struggle over the suspect’s gun.

It happened late Wednesday night in the 2700 block of Lamar Avenue.

The victim told officers he was approaching Lamar and Kimball when a man pointed a gun at him, jumped into the passenger side of his 2013 Ford Edge, and said, “Let’s go.’

2700 block of Lamar

The victim said he drove to a Regions Bank nearby and began fighting with the man, later identified as Tyler Harris, 22.

Police said the victim was shot in his pinky but was able to get control of the gun and shot Harris in the thigh. The victim was able to drive himself to the hospital.

When officers got to the Regions Bank, they said Harris was lying on the ground and claimed he had been shot by a Lyft driver who robbed him of $200.

Tyler Harris

Investigators recovered a handgun from the victim’s car.

Harris was charged with especially aggravated kidnapping and aggravated assault. He is being held on a $72,000 bond.