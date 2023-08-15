MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After a man was carjacked at gunpoint, he followed the suspects and gave Memphis Police directions.

Sunday, the victim told MPD he was carjacked on Knight Arnold. He was sitting in his 2012 Dodge Charger when three men approached him.

One of the men, later identified as Zakee Brinkley, pointed a gun at him and demanded his vehicle, reports say. The victim got out of the car, and the suspects drove off.

According to police, the victim flagged down a stranger and got in their car. They followed his Charger, and the victim called the police.

Officers found the car and attempted to stop it, but the driver refused. The car crashed in the 1700 block of Lochearn, and the three suspects fled.

Brinkley, the front passenger, was caught and taken into custody. Police found a 9mm gun on him.

Zakee Brinkley is charged with Carjacking, Employing a Firearm with Intent to Commit a Felony and Evading Arrest. He is set to appear in court Tuesday.