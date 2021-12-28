MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are searching for two suspects who they say stole a vehicle on Christmas Eve while the owner of the car was pumping gas.

MPD responded to a carjacking call on the 600 block of Chelsea Avenue around 5:40 a.m. The victim said he was pumping gas when two armed men approached him demanding the victim’s car.

They stole the victim’s car with a white Nissan Altima following behind north on Thomas Street.

The first suspect is described as a black man around five feet, seven inches tall around 180lbs. He was last seen wearing a black long sleeve shirt, gray and white shoes and black jeans. The suspect was also wearing a black coat without sleeves and a silver lining on the coat’s hood.

The second suspect is around six feet tall and was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue hoodie, black pants and a multi-colored face mask with a marijuana leaf print. He is also around 190lbs and has an unknown tattoo on the left side of his neck.

No arrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information on this incident, call 901-528-CASH. If an arrest is made, you could be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.