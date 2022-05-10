MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison after pleading guilty for his involvement in a 2018 deadly carjacking spree.

Marcus Brown, 22, was one of four suspects who police say were involved in carjacking three victims within two days. The other three suspects are still awaiting trial.

Investigators said one defendant was 14 years old at the time.

The crimes began on Nov. 29, 2018 around 4 a.m. when a 55-year-old woman was robbed by a group of men on South Mendenhall while arriving at work.

A 68-year-old man was carjacked about an hour later in the Cooper-Young neighborhood when he was returning home from work, according to investigators.

The next day, two vehicles blocked in a pickup truck at a gas station pump on Summer Avenue. One of the suspects’ vehicles was a vehicle that was carjacked the night before, according to investigators.

As two suspects approached the pickup truck’s driver, the victim tried to drive off. The suspects then opened fire and killed the victim.

Investigators later found the vehicle from the carjacking burning at Highland and Orchi.

Officers found Brown and the other suspects after they were stopped in another vehicle that was used during the crimes.

Brown was sentenced without the possibility of parole for second-degree murder, aggravated robbery and carjacking.