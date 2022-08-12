MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man convicted of sexually assaulting a Frayser woman in 2017 has been sentenced to 25 years in prison, according to District Attorney Amy Weirich.

Michael M. Cook Jr, 28, was convicted in March of this year on one count of aggravated rape and two counts of aggravated kidnapping.

In August 2017, the woman told police that Cook kidnapped her from her driveway around 6 a.m. and forced her to go with him to a vacant house where he later raped her, the DA said.

After the assault, Cook put a gun to the woman’s head, told her to count to 200 before she could get up, and threatened to kill her if she moved.

Police found a stolen vehicle near the crime scene hours later and located several items inside that belonged to Cook including a black ski mask, a black thermal hoodie, and black jeans.

A condom was also found in the car and testing showed that the DNA found on it matched for both the victim and the defendant.

Cook’s 25-year sentence is to be without parole, the DA says.