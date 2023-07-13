MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to the rape of two children and a brutal attack on a woman he was dating.

Patrick Greene, 54, was sentenced last week on charges of aggravated sexual battery on one indictment and charges of aggravated kidnapping and aggravated assault on another.

In one case, the victim said Greene had repeatedly sexually assaulted her from the age of 5 to 15 and had done the same to her older sister.

In the second case, prosecutors said Green pulled a knife on his girlfriend in September of 2017, forced her into a vacant house in North Memphis, told her he would kill her if she left him, and repeatedly punched her in the face.

The victim was able to escape and run home, but Greene later attacked her in the middle of the night while she was asleep in bed. The victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition with a deep laceration to her head.

Greene will serve 100% of his time as part of his plea agreement.