MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police arrested a man who was found with 401.5 grams of marijuana, 8.1 grams of meth, 211 Xanax pills, a loaded magazine with 223 rounds and much more on Monday.
According to MPD, around 3 a.m. January 16, officers saw a Kia Optima sitting at a Mobil gas station on Mt. Moriah Road. Police say they checked the car because stolen Kias and Hyundais had been recovered at the location.
Officers saw a man, Dantavious Mayse, sleeping in the driver’s seat, holding a small, clear plastic bag with a leafy substance inside. Police say they knocked on the window before opening the driver’s door and detaining the suspect.
After searching Mayse, they say they found the following:
- Black Ruger-57
- $671 in cash
- Plastic bag with clear or white crystals
- Bottle of unknown pills
- Plastic bag with white, powdery residue
- Single blue straw
- Cigarette box with a folded one-dollar bill with a white powder substance
Officers placed Mayse in a squad car to search his vehicle. During the search, they found the following:
- Backpack with several bottles of unknown pills
- Clear plastic bags with multi-colored unknown pills
- Two bottles of Promethazine
- Red bag with marijuana
- Fully loaded magazine with 223 rounds
- Rifle with one bullet in the chamber
- Several phones
- Scale
- Tools such as screwdrivers, pliers and window breakers
Mayes is set to appear in court on Tuesday. His bond is set for $90,000.