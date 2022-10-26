MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 23-year-old man has been charged after police say he was on the campus of Cordova High School with drugs and a handgun.

According to police, Kevin Charleston was sitting in the northern parking lot of the school just after midnight on Wednesday. Police say a Shelby County deputy was patrolling the area when he spotted Charleston inside a Chevrolet Malibu with a strong odor of marijuana emitting from it.

Once the deputy made contact with the man, he asked if there were any drugs in the vehicle. That’s when police say Charleston handed a plastic bag of marijuana to the deputy.

The deputy also found a Glock 19 handgun inside the vehicle.

Charleston has been charged with carrying a weapon on school property, unlawful possession of a season and possession of marijuana.

No bond has been set at this time. Charleston is set to appear in court Thursday.