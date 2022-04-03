MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was found in a burning vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds in late February, and officers are still looking for suspects.

Officers were flagged down by a person on Feb. 23 around 6:00 a.m. stating that a vehicle was on fire at Cable and Carnes Avenue.

When Memphis Fire Department arrived to extinguish the fire, they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds.

Investigators found video surveillance that captured a four-door midsized SUV driving south on Airways at Douglass Avenue around two minutes before the fire is visible on camera, according to police.

If you have any information on this incident, call (901)-528-CASH.