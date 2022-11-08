MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is behind bars after police say he was found sleeping inside a car with drugs and stolen merchandise from a train.

Marquis Garrett is accused of stealing more than a dozen Coach purses from a train over the weekend.

Police say Garrett was sleeping with his car running on Summer Avenue, affecting traffic on Monday. Inside Garrett’s vehicle, police say they found a stolen gun, two plastic bags of marijuana and 14 Coach purses in the car.

Those purses were reported stolen from a boxcar at a CSX Railroad on Sunday. The value of the purses is more than $5,000.

Garrett was charged with two counts of theft of property, unlawful possession of a weapon, obstructing a passageway, and possession of marijuana.