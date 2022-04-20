MEMPHIS, Tenn. — We’re learning more about a man found shot to death in the backyard of a Binghampton home. Memphis Police said he was found dead inside of a shed.

Family members said he lived in it and did not deserve what happened to him.

Sometimes, it’s hard to find the words, and today is one of those days for a Memphis family as they struggle to process an unexpected loss.

A woman, who did not want to be identified, said her nephew, Melvin was a good person.

“He was a good person that’s all I can say. He didn’t bother nobody,” she said.

Melvin was found shot multiple times inside a shed along Princeton Road Tuesday night, where he had been living.

She told WREG Melvin had not been seen since Sunday.

“It’s painful, it hurts, it really do cause I go back there sometimes and call him. I kept calling him and calling him he never answered not knowing that he was back there dead,” she said.

Memphis Police are still trying to determine a motive for the shooting but are calling it a homicide investigation.

As the search for a suspect continues, his family said they want justice.

“Violence is everywhere and it’s just a shame to take somebody life for no reason,” Melvin’s aunt said. “That means a lot to get justice for him, it means a lot.”

Our crew did see a SkyCop camera in neighborhood, which will likely be a huge help for investigators.

If anyone has information about this homicide you are being asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.