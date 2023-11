MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was found dead inside a car after a shooting in the airport area Wednesday afternoon.

Police say officers responded to a shooting call in the 3300 block of Lamar Avenue just after 5 p.m.

The victim was found inside a vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

No further information has been released.

If you have any information that could help detectives, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.