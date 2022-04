MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis police are on the scene Tuesday night after a man was found shot to death in Binghampton.

Police say an unresponsive man was located in a shed suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the 3200 block of Princeton. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

There is no suspect information at this time.

If you have any information, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.

WREG will update when more information becomes available.