MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police reportedly found a shooting victim off Ketchum Road Friday afternoon.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting on Tori Drive off of Ketchum Road at 4 p.m.

Police say officers found a victim, who was transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

According to the police, the man was shot at an “unknown location.” Police say no suspect information is available at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (901) 528-CASH.