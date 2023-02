MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is in the hospital after police say he was found shot in South Memphis Tuesday.

Police say officers found the victim in the 1400 block of South Avenue. He was taken to Regional One in critical condition.

Investigators say the location of where the shooting happened is unknown.

Police have not provided any suspect information. If you have any information, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.