MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say a man was found shot in North Memphis after officers were called to a shooting downtown Friday evening.

According to Memphis Police, at around 6:40 p.m., officers responded to a shooting call on Gayoso Avenue and South Main Street but did not find a victim.

Later, at around 7:15 p.m., officers were called to Olympic Street near Jackson Avenue. There, police say officers found the shooting victim. He went to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

Memphis Police confirmed to WREG that the shooting calls were connected. Police say no suspect information is available.

If you have any information about this incident, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.