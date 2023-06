MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was sent to the hospital after he was found shot in Hickory Hill Friday night.

According to police, officers responded to the shooting in the 6500 block of Split Oak Drive just after 10:30 p.m.

Police say a man was found suffering from an apparent gunshot wound inside a vehicle.

He was taken to Regional One in critical condition.

If you have any information that could help detectives, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.