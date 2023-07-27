MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was shot in the parking lot of a Kroger in Whitehaven, according to Memphis Police.

Officers responded to the Kroger on East Shelby Drive at around 9:19 p.m. Thursday night. Police say the victim went to the hospital in critical condition.

Police say the suspect fled the scene in a white Chrysler 300 with tinted windows.

Memphis Police have not said what led up to the shooting. A Kroger spokesperson released a statement on the shooting.

“At Kroger, we value the safety of our customers and associates. We are working with the local police department during this ongoing investigation.”

Anyone with information is urged to call CrimeStoppers at (901) 528-CASH.