MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say a man was found shot at a City Gear in Whitehaven Saturday night.

Memphis Police responded to the City Gear on Elvis Presley Boulevard at around 8:45 p.m.

Police say one man went to Regional One Hospital in critical condition. The suspect fled the scene.

According to Memphis Police, the suspect and the victim knew one another.

City Gear locations throughout the city have recently become the targets of thieves. Earlier this month, 13 people broke into the City Gear store on Lamar Avenue and got away in minutes.

Hibbett, which owns City Gear, claims their Memphis-area stores have been burglarized more than 60 times this year.

Hibbett President and CEO Mike Longo recently released a statement on the crimes, saying in part, “The situation in the Memphis community with regard to crime is intolerable. A handful of criminals are causing problems for all the citizens and business owners. This is unacceptable.”

The company says it is taking action to reduce crime at store locations, including implementing “non-lethal” methods such as live camera monitoring and funding CrimeStoppers.

If you have information on this shooting, call CrimeStoppers at (901) 528-CASH.