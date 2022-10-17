MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was found with a gunshot wound inside a vehicle in Horn Lake, Mississippi after a shooting at a restaurant in Southaven over the weekend.

According to Horn Lake Police, officers responded to a shooting in the 6400 block of Jamie Drive around 11 p.m. Friday. Officers found a man with at least one gunshot wound inside an SUV.

The victim told police he was at the Red Hook restaurant in Southaven when he was shot.

He was then transported to Regional One for treatment. His current condition is unknown at the moment.

On Saturday, the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation started investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened near the same Red Hook restaurant shortly after midnight.

However, authorities have not said if both incidents are connected at this time.

The Southaven Police Department is now working on the investigation. WREG will update when more information becomes available.