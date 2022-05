MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was found shot to death inside of a car in Southeast Memphis Saturday afternoon.

Officers arrived on the scene around 2:20 p.m. in the 3700 block of Hickory Hill Road.

MPD said they found one man slumped behind the wheel of a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

It is currently unknown if officers have made any arrests.

Call (901)-528-CASH with any tips.