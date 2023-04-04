MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man is dead and another charged with murder and arson after police in Munford, Tennessee responded to a house fire that turned into a homicide investigation.

The Munford Police Department said officers responded to a house fire on East Drive at 4 a.m. Tuesday.

Once there, they say they found a elderly man dead outside the house. Another man was still alive outside. Detectives determined there were suspicious circumstances, and took interviews.

Jonathan Rieben, 51, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder and aggravated arson. He was booked into the Tipton County Jail with no bond.