MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a call on the interstate Sunday and found a man dead on I-40 near Austin Peay.

Police found the man shortly after noon on Sunday. He was pronounced dead on the scene and at the moment, police have said there are no signs of foul play.

MPD said this is now an active investigation.

If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.