WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WREG) — A man was found dead in West Memphis, Arkansas, Monday morning.

West Memphis Police say around 8:41 a.m., officers received a call about a body being found in Tenmile Bayou. The body was that of an adult male whose identity is unknown.

The cause of death is also unknown.

Police say the body will be transported to the Arkansas Crime Lab, where a medical examiner will determine the identity and cause of death.

Anyone with information that could help investigators is urged to call the West Memphis Police Department at 870-732-7554.