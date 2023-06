MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after being shot in Southwest Memphis on Thursday night.

According to Memphis Police, around 9:00 p.m., officers responded to a shooting call at King Road and Ford Road where a male victim was located inside of a black SUV.

The man was pronounced dead on the scene.

Officers say the suspect(s) shot the victim and ran away.

If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.