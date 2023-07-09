MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was found dead in Southwest Memphis Sunday morning.

Police said officers responded to a man-down call in the 4200 block of Falcon Drive at 8 a.m.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Family members identified the victim as former Memphis police officer Mark LeSure. According to a Facebook post from Memphis Police in 2015, he started working for the department in 1992.

Memphis Police have not confirmed his identity at this time.

  • Photo by Marcus Hunter, WREG
MPD said this is an ongoing death investigation.

WREG will update as more information becomes available.