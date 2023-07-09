Scene at Falcon and Mohawk (Photo by Marcus Hunter, WREG)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was found dead in Southwest Memphis Sunday morning.

Police said officers responded to a man-down call in the 4200 block of Falcon Drive at 8 a.m.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Family members identified the victim as former Memphis police officer Mark LeSure. According to a Facebook post from Memphis Police in 2015, he started working for the department in 1992.

Memphis Police have not confirmed his identity at this time.

Photo by Marcus Hunter, WREG

Photo by Marcus Hunter, WREG

MPD said this is an ongoing death investigation.

WREG will update as more information becomes available.