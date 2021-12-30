MEMPHIS, Tenn. ––– A man was shot to death at a Hickory Hill shopping center early Thursday morning.

Police said just after midnight, a body was discovered by a car in the parking lot of the Majestic Centre at 3705 Malco Way.

Police have not made any arrests but said the suspect was wearing a black hoodie.

The only business open late in the Majestic Centre is Clicks billiards hall. Employees, though, said they closed early Wednesday night.

There are two SkyCop cameras in the parking lot of the strip mall.

Customers at the shopping center hours after the murder said it appeared those cameras did little to stop the killer.

“If they want to do it, they are going to do it. That’s why I say get

out of the way,” said a man who did not want to give his name.

The Memphis Police Department has seen a record year of violence with 340 homicides. Investigators say 90% of the homicides are the result of gun violence.

The victim has not been identified. If you have any information that can help investigators, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

The investigation is ongoing. WREG will update this page when we have more information.