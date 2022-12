MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was found dead in South Memphis early Monday.

Police said they responded to a suspicious vehicle call on the 1700 block of Latham Street around 8 a.m.

When they arrived at the scene, they found the victim unresponsive.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.