MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man was found dead in north Shelby County Monday afternoon.

According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s office, the victim was found on the side of the road in the 4300 block of Bolen Huse Road around 3:30 p.m.

Shelby County Fire paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

The cause of death is unknown. Deputies are conducting a death investigation at this time.

WREG will update as more information becomes available.