MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was found shot dead in North Memphis on Friday morning, Memphis Police said.

At around 6:15 a.m., officers responded to a man-down call in the 900 block of Lewis Street near Midtown 240.

A man was found and pronounced dead on the scene. There is no suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information is urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Memphis Police records show 393 homicides in Memphis as of Dec. 28 this year, and 337 of them were considered murders. Those numbers do not include this deadly shooting.

That is roughly 100 more than last year.