MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police found a man dead inside a vehicle in Frayser early Saturday.

Memphis Police responded to a suspicious vehicle call shortly after midnight on Saturday, March 18 near St. Elmo Avenue and Coral Drive.

Police said they investigated and found an man unresponsive inside the vehicle. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police do not have suspect information available at this time.

If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.