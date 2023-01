MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police say a man was found dead in a burning vehicle in Southwest Memphis on Tuesday night.

Police responded to the scene around 9:20 p.m. in the 3500 block of Silas near Weaver Road.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.