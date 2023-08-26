MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A worker was found dead at the Kroger Distribution Center Friday night according to the Memphis Police Department.

At 8:13 p.m., Memphis Police and the Memphis Fire Department were dispatched to the 5000 block of Bledsoe Road regarding an unresponsive victim.

The male victim was pronounced deceased on the scene, police say.

There is no information on the victim at this time. MPD says that the investigation is ongoing.

A spokesperson for Kroger gave an official statement regarding the associate’s death.

“The safety of our associates has always been our top priority. Kroger Supply Chain continues to take the necessary steps to ensure a safe working environment for our associates. We have contacted the associate’s family to offer our condolences and support during this difficult time.”

WREG will provide updates as information becomes available.