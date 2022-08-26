MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An Orange Mound man has been charged with murder after allegedly stabbing a man who he thought was responsible for stealing his car.

Stephen S. Robinson, 24, has been charged with first-degree murder and is being held without bond at the Shelby County Jail.

Police said the incident occurred around 11 a.m. April 16 in the 700 block of Hamilton Street in Orange Mound. They said Robinson walked to the home of 45-year-old Detrick Hammer after stopping at an AutoZone to purchase two knives.

According to police, Robinson then went to Hammer’s home and began stabbing him in his bed. Hammer ran staggering from his bed to the driveway with Robinson still stabbing him.

Hammer eventually collapsed against a fence and was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics a short time later.

Police were called a short time later to Robinson’s home on the 2300 block of Boyle Avenue, which is about a mile from Hammer’s home, and found him covered in blood.

According to the DA’s office, Robinson told police he cut himself on his hands and right thigh while he stabbing Hammer for stealing his car.

Police said they recovered two knives from him, including one covered in blood. Robinson’s car was not recovered.