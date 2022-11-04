MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man who previously threatened to blow up a local middle school is now being accused of firing shots into a fast food restaurant, police say.

Patrick Butler is being bars facing several attempted murder charges.

The incident took place back in May at the Wendy’s located on Highland Street just blocks away from the University of Memphis.

According to police, a fight broke out between employees and multiple customers around 3 p.m. Police say Butler returned to the restaurant three hours later and fired 14 shots into the business,

Eleven victims were inside Wendy’s at the time of the shooting. No one was injured.

Butler was previously booked into Shelby County Jail after police say he threatened to detonate an explosive device at Sherwood Middle School.

Butler now faces attempted murder, vandalism, reckless endangerment and a convicted felon in possession of a handgun.

His bond is set at $600,000. He will appear in court on Friday.