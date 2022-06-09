MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis teen is being accused of firing multiple shots toward an apartment complex in Whitehaven on Sunday.

Police say 18-year-old Kentrell Perry along with three other men were standing outside the Graceland Flats on Barton Drive around 8 p.m. when they opened fired at the building.

Eleven people were inside the building at the time of the shooting, including five children.

No one was injured.

A woman told police that Perry was targeting her brother due to a past burglary.

Perry was taken into custody on Wednesday and was charged with eight counts of attempted murder.

His bond has been set at $1 million.