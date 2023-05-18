MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are looking for the driver of a gold Buick Century who fired several shots at a driver who honked his horn at him.

The man’s wife and their four boys, all under eight, were also in the victim’s car when it happened, but nobody was hurt.

The victim told police he had just pulled out of the Marathon in the 2500 block of Jackson Avenue and was headed east when the driver in the Buick cut him off.

The victim said as he passed by the Buick, he honked his horn, and the driver of the Buick fired at least four shots at his minivan.

The victim said the suspect had what appeared to be a black 9mm handgun with an extended clip.

The children’s mother said the suspect looked at her and still opened fire on the minivan. She said their kids were traumatized by what happened.

When officers arrived on the scene, they saw the suspect going north on Hollywood at a high rate of speed and found one bullet hole in the victim’s vehicle.

Police could not get a tag number for the older model Buick but have released a picture of the suspect’s car that shows the number “15” written on the rear windshield.

The driver of the Buick is now facing several counts of aggravated assault.

If you have any information that can help police find the driver, contact CrimeStoppers at (901) 528-CASH.