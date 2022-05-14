MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been charged with evading arrest and aggravated assault after officers say he fired a shot in the air as officers approached his vehicle and led them on a chase.

The incident happened in March near South Third and Rollins Road when an officer noticed the driver’s side door of a vehicle was opened. Once the officer approached the vehicle, court documents say a man got out of the car, fired a shot in the air and sped off.

Police said the man led them on a chase until they lost sight of the vehicle.

Officers then tried to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle near King and Alta Road on April 20. The driver, later identified as Tommie Lee, Jr., jumped out of the vehicle and fled on foot.

Once officers caught Lee, Jr., they said he pulled out a handgun, but they were able to take it from him.

MPD also found a second handgun in the street near the scene. Police later found out that the second gun matched the same cartridge casing that was used in the March incident.

Lee, Jr. is expected to appear in court on May 16.