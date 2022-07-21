MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man has been arrested after police say he fired a shot at his child’s mother and caused a crash in North Memphis.

Police say at around 5:13 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to reports of shots fired at Chelsea Avenue and Warford Street.

The victim reportedly told police she and her child’s father, identified as Dannaer Beard, had gotten into an argument over their 15-year-old daughter. Police say Beard got into his vehicle and drove off with their daughter.

Memphis Police say the victim got into her vehicle started following them. As she pulled up next to them, Beard reportedly fired a shot at her.

Police say the bullet struck the victim’s vehicle. The victim reportedly told police she lost control of her vehicle and crashed into Beard’s.

Memphis Police say Beard was taken into custody and then transported to Methodist North. Police say officers found a black handgun into Beard’s vehicle.

According to police, Beard later denied shooting at the victim or having the gun.

Beard has been charged with aggravated assault.