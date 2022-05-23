MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police arrested a man they say fired multiple shots at his stepson and his 1-year-old daughter in Cordova.

Ozzir Hobbs, 53, is being accused of the crime.

Police say the incident began when Hobbs made his stepson move out of his residence on the 2700 block of Breezy Ridge Trail on Saturday.

According to the affidavit, when the stepson returned to the home to get his belongings, a fight broke out between him and Hobbs.

As the stepson was leaving with his 1-year-old daughter, police say Hobbs fired several shots at them, striking the vehicle.

No injuries were reported.

Hobbs was charged with two counts of attempted second-degree murder.