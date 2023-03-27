MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is charged with attempted murder after he allegedly shot at a car while driving on I-40.

According to reports, on March 17, the victim told Memphis Police that he was driving eastbound on I-40 when the driver of a station wagon pointed a black handgun out of his window. The suspect reportedly fired five shots at the victim.

The station wagon allegedly exited the interstate after the shooting occurred. The victim said his car was struck several times.

On March 20, Javan Singleton was developed as a suspect in the investigation. The victim identified him in a lineup.

Javan Singleton is charged with Attempted First-Degree Murder, Attempted Felony and Employing a Firearm with the Intention to Commit a Felony. He is set to appear in court Monday.