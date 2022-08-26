ROBINSONVILLE, Miss.– A Tunica County man is slowly recovering at Regional One in Memphis after investigators say he initially admitted to shooting himself, but family members are concerned there’s more to the story.

Kentayvious Jackson said his brother Jartayvious was shot while inside an apartment he shares with his girlfriend in Robinsonville in Tunica County last Saturday afternoon.

According to Tunica County Sheriff’s Office deputies, when first responders arrived at the Kirby Road Estates and found Jackson bleeding from his head, he told officers “he shot himself in the head.”

Kentavious shared photos he took of the bedroom after his brother was taken to the hospital and investigators cleared the scene. The images are so graphic that we blurred them.

“It was blood on the bed. It was multiple towels with covered blood. It was like blood on the carpet and stuff,” he said.

Investigators questioned his girlfriend and she’s not charged with any crime.

They’ve also tried to get a statement from him but he’s in critical condition at the hospital and the Tunica County Sheriff’s Department said he’s no longer cooperating with investigators.

Family members want to know exactly what led up to the shooting. Kentayvious Jackson can only pray his brother will recover.

“Everybody knows that my brother didn’t harm nobody. He didn’t fight nobody. He was a helpful, respectful young man,” he said. “As a big brother, I don’t care what anybody say or how anybody feel. This is like a piece of me and I still can’t sleep because of the way…the condition he in. I just want something to be done.”

Tunica County told us Jartayvious Jackson has an active warrant for domestic violence and assault.