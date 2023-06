MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after he was struck by two vehicles, Memphis Police say.

Officers responded to a crash involving a pedestrian on South White Station Road near Flamingo Road at around 8:33 p.m. Thursday.

Memphis Police say the victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

According to police, both drivers stayed on the scene. Police say the pedestrian was not in the crosswalk when he was struck.

Police say this is an ongoing investigation.